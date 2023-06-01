6th Circ. Urged To Revive Drivers' Suit Over Ford Engine Fires

By Ryan Harroff (June 1, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Drivers are urging the Sixth Circuit to revive their proposed class action over fire-prone Ford hybrid vehicles, arguing the lower court wrongly dismissed their case after the company's voluntary recall as that recall did next to nothing for their claims....

