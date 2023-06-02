Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drone Biz Knocks Out Aerospace Co.'s Patent Claims At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (June 2, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has found that multiple claims in a drone patent owned by aerospace manufacturer Textron Innovations Inc. weren't valid, saying they were anticipated and obvious....

