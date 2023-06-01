Jaguar Driver Can't Get 3rd Circ. To Revive Infotainment Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 1, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't revive a proposed class action over issues with Jaguar's vehicle "infotainment" systems draining batteries because the proposed lead plaintiff failed to show that the limited-time warranty was "unconscionable" or that her vehicle's issues were even linked to the battery-draining problem....

