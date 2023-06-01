'Nice Try': Mariah Carey Says Brother Can't Win Libel Case

By Rachel Scharf (June 1, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for Mariah Carey told a Manhattan judge on Thursday it's "way too premature" to rule that the pop star defamed her brother by suggesting in a best-selling memoir that he dealt cocaine in the 1980s, vowing that depositions will show the case has no merit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS