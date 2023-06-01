Airbnb, Hosts Say NY Law Bans Short-Term Rentals

By Isaac Monterose (June 1, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Airbnb and its hosts say a recent New York City law is a "de facto ban" on short-term rentals, arguing in New York state court Thursday the law wrongfully requires property owners to provide the city with private information, such as how many residents in a unit aren't related to the host....

