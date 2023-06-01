Grubhub False Ad Deal Rejected Again Amid Objections

By Dorothy Atkins (June 1, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge rejected Thursday for a second time a proposed deal that would resolve allegations that Grubhub falsely listed restaurants as closed to push customers to its partner restaurants, acknowledging objectors' arguments that the deal might provide only "illusory" injunctive relief, but primarily taking issue with the lack of notice....

