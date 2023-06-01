Tegna, Standard General Hearing Terminated At FCC

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (June 1, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An in-house administrative judge at the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday terminated a hearing initiated to examine two public interest issues related to the now-defunct $8.6 billion plan by hedge fund Standard General to take broadcaster Tegna private, saying there's no need to pursue what would be a purely "academic" inquiry....

