A Look At Health Care Providers' Workplace Safety Duties

By Victor Moldovan and Dan Silverboard (June 6, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Hospitals and other health care providers always have had a duty of some kind to provide a safe environment for employees, patients and other visitors. The source of that duty can be found in various federal and state laws and regulations, workers compensation programs and common law developed in appellate opinions....

