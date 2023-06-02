Ex-Playboy Model Says Cosby Drugged, Assaulted Her In 1969

By Gina Kim (June 1, 2023, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A former Playboy model sued Bill Cosby in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday on allegations the disgraced comedian drugged her and a friend into unconsciousness before sexually assaulting her in his office in 1969....

