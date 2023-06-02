10th Circ. Backs Early Win For FCA In Airbag Defect Suit

By Parker Quinlan (June 2, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico driver suing FCA US over an allegedly faulty airbag will not be allowed to revive his case after the Tenth Circuit ruled on Friday that a lower court properly dismissed the suit when the driver failed to provide an expert witness to substantiate the driver's claims....

