3D Systems Becomes 3rd Co. To Seek Merger With Stratasys

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 2, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- South Carolina-based 3D printing company 3D Systems Inc. submitted a cash-and-stock merger proposal to Stratasys Ltd. on Tuesday — just days after the Israeli 3D printing company announced a $1.8 billion merger with Desktop Metal Inc. and the same day it rejected a hostile bid from another company....

