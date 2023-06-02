9th Circ. Revives Lanham Act Suit As Dissent Raises Red Flag

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 2, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived Enigma Software's unfair competition lawsuit against Malwarebytes Inc. over the cybersecurity company labeling Enigma's software as a threat, with the dissenting judge saying the decision sends "a chilling message" that cybersecurity companies could be held liable by classifying a program as malware....

