Broadcaster Eyes Escape In 'All Lives Matter' Tweet Dispute

By Emmy Freedman (June 2, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A radio station owner urged a California federal judge to dismiss a former Sacramento Kings announcer's bias lawsuit that claims he was fired for tweeting "All lives matter," with the station saying new allegations that he made colleagues aware of his religious faith didn't help his cause....

