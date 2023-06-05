NYC Hospital Execs Hit With $500M Self-Dealing Class Action

By Elliot Weld (June 5, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Executives and board members of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn have been accused of conspiring to divert hospital resources into their own pockets at the expense of patient care and community health in a proposed $500 million class action filed Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS