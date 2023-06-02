Post Foods' TM Suit Too Shall Pass After OK Go Cuts Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (June 2, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The maker of Fruity Pebbles and Los Angeles rock band OK Go — known for songs "Get Over It" and "This Too Shall Pass" — struck a confidential deal to end Post Foods' lawsuit seeking a declaration that its "OK Go!" on-the-go breakfast products don't infringe the band's trademarks....

