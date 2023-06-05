Judge Nixes Douglas Elliman's Fees Bid In Compass Suit

By Isaac Monterose (June 5, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman's attorney fees motion for subpoena requests related to Compass Inc.'s antitrust suit against a New York real estate trade group, ruling that Douglas Elliman failed to show that it was unfairly burdened by Compass' subpoena requests....

