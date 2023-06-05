NJ Justices To Tackle Classification In Real Estate Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 5, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will mull whether a state test determining workers' employment status applies to real estate agents, about four months after an appellate panel ruled the benchmark didn't apply to an agent's suit claiming improper wage deductions....

