Wash. Tribe Fights BNSF's Arbitration Bid In Oil Shipping Row

By Ali Sullivan (June 5, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community says BNSF Railway Co. is attempting to force the tribe into arbitration based on a "plainly inapplicable arbitration clause," urging a Washington federal judge to reject the rail company's request that an arbitrator determine how much compensation BNSF owes to the tribe for shipping crude oil across reservation land for more than eight years....

