Billionaire Car Dealer Offers $24M For Bankrupt Exile's Yacht

By Aaron Keller (June 2, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 trustee overseeing the bankruptcy estate of exiled Chinese billionaire and alleged fraudster Ho Wan Kwok has signed a $24 million deal to sell the Lady May — the yacht upon which Steve Bannon, an adviser to President Donald Trump, was arrested — to a company connected to billionaire car dealer Herb Chambers, a late Friday filing in Connecticut bankruptcy court indicates....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS