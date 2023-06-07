NJ Asks 3rd Circ. To Greenlight Gun Nuisance Law

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 7, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Wednesday implored the Third Circuit to allow the passage of a law that would hold firearms manufacturers and sellers liable for nuisance crimes stemming from the sale and marketing of guns, arguing that the prospective law is not unfairly burdensome....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS