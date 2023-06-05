Ford Owners Want Full 6th Circ. Review Of Fuel Economy Suit

By Mike Curley (June 5, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A group of truck owners is asking the full Sixth Circuit to grant an en banc review of a decision dismissing their claims that Ford Motor Co. falsely advertised the fuel economy of its trucks, saying a three-judge panel's April decision goes against both Supreme Court precedent and congressional intent in finding their claims were preempted....

