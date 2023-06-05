High Court Declines To Rehear H&M Copyright Loss

By Jasmin Boyce (June 5, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rebuffed retailer H&M's call for it to once again take up a copyright fight with rival Unicolors over fabric patterns, backing a Ninth Circuit decision made on remand that upheld Unicolor's six-figure infringement win because it was unaware of inaccuracies in its registration....

