NJ Firm Caught In Suit Over Alleged Stolen Client-Lead Tech

By Micah Danney (June 5, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Colombian consulting company has filed a New Jersey federal suit accusing competitors of pilfering its software and employees to create a copy of its lead-generating platform for immigration law firms, one of which is based in the Garden State....

