Peloton Investors Withdraw Bid To Combine Chancery Suits

By Rose Krebs (June 5, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing Peloton investors who have accused the company's top executives of making millions by trading on insider information about an impending treadmill recall have told the Delaware Chancery Court they're withdrawing their request to consolidate their derivative action with suits filed by other investors....

