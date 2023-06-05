Judge Details How Comcast Escaped Streaming-Patent Trial

By Jasmin Boyce (June 5, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge finally explained Monday why he cleared Comcast of infringement claims two months ago, shortly into a jury trial over a rival's patent on streaming-service technology, breaking down how the patent owner missed the evidentiary benchmark for literal infringement....

