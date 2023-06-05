Giuliani Says Sex Assault Suit 'Salacious,' Meant To 'Shock'

By Jack Karp (June 5, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former employee's complaint accusing Rudy Giuliani of sexual assault should be struck because it contains irrelevant accounts of sex, alcohol and felony behavior that are "highly salacious" and "meant to create a media frenzy," Giuliani told a New York state court....

