Artists Defend 'Collage Tool' Suit Against AI Art Cos.

By Jasmin Boyce (June 5, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A putative class of artists has urged a California federal judge to not let artificial intelligence art platforms like Stable Diffusion and Midjourney escape a copyright suit over their use of a "21st century collage tool," arguing that the accused image generators are massively misappropriating protected imagery....

