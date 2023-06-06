Nursing Home's Arbitration Nixed By Ill. Appeals Court

By Jonathan Capriel (June 6, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A nursing facility accused of causing a patient's death can't lean on an agreement signed by the patient's daughter to push claims into arbitration, an Illinois state appeals court ruled, with one justice calling such arbitration agreements "the worst kind of illusion" nursing homes "try to jam" into health care....

