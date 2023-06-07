Suit Says Toddler Died In Car Seat Maker Knew Was Unsafe

By Collin Krabbe (June 7, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- One of the world's largest car seat makers misrepresented as safe booster seats that are actually unsafe for children under 40 pounds, causing a toddler to die in a crash that left other children with survivable injuries, a Texas federal lawsuit filed by the parents contends....

