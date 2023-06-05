Auto Parts Co. Must Face ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Management

By Patrick Hoff (June 5, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An auto parts supplier can't avoid a lawsuit alleging its more than $1 billion 401(k) plan was saddled with excessive fees, a Michigan federal judge ruled Monday, finding the former workers leading the proposed class action provided reasons to doubt whether the company properly monitored the plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS