4th Circ. Nixes 'GT Racing' Gaming Chair Social Media Block

By Lauren Berg (June 5, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit on Monday vacated a Virginia federal judge's orders barring gaming chair company Wudi Industrial from using the trademark "GT Racing" in its social media accessible in European countries, finding that the district court awarded permanent injunctive relief without following civil procedure rules....

