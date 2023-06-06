Contractor Says Zurich Refused To Cover $500K Wall Collapse

By Riley Murdock (June 6, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An industrial construction contractor told a Texas federal court that a Zurich unit owes it more than $505,000 in coverage for costs associated with a retaining wall that collapsed in the midst of a project, claiming that the insurer cited inapplicable exclusions to deny its claim in bad faith....

