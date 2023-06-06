8th Circ. Says Man's Chemical Dumping Suit Came Too Late

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 6, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said it won't revive a suit alleging a Schaeffler Group unit caused a Missouri man to develop multiple sclerosis by improperly disposing of an industrial solvent at a manufacturing facility near his childhood home, agreeing with the district court that his claims came too late....

