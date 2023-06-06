9th Circ. Won't Send Klamath Water Fight Back To State Court

By Tom Lotshaw (June 6, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel said the Klamath Irrigation District must challenge U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water releases from Upper Klamath Lake in federal court instead of Oregon state court, where a provisional Klamath Basin water rights adjudication is pending and where the irrigation district originally filed suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS