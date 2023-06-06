9th Circ. Doubts Mortgage Co.'s Wage Arbitration Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins (June 6, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday expressed doubts about Better Mortgage's bid to reinstate arbitration and release agreements impacting a proposed employment class action, with two judges saying the court likely lacks jurisdiction and another judge calling the agreements a "very clever strategy to basically disrupt a collective and class action."...

