Coinbase's Court Fight With SEC May Be Crypto's Main Event

By Aislinn Keely (June 6, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Coinbase is poised to be the crypto industry's landmark case over whether digital asset exchange activity runs afoul of securities laws, and it could become the industry's full-court press to reach the high court....

