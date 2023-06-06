Texas Appeals Court Won't Ax Astroworld MDL Gag Order

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 6, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court rejected ABC News' request Tuesday for it to throw out a trial court's gag order prohibiting attorneys from speaking publicly about the multidistrict litigation stemming from the November 2021 Astroworld Festival, which left 11 people dead and scores more seriously injured....

