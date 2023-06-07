Gun Maker Sued After Dropped Pistol Kills Ga. Man

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 7, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire handgun manufacturer has been hit with a design defect suit in Georgia Superior Court by the family of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed after a pistol belonging to his friend fell out from inside a car door, hit the ground and fired a bullet into his chest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS