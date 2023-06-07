Stop Pro-Trump Poll Watchers' Threats, Pa. Court Told

By Matthew Santoni (June 7, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The attorney for a Pennsylvania election worker suing former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and two poll watchers for defamation wants a Philadelphia court to sanction the poll watchers over their repeated references to using "the jury box, the ballot box and the powder box," and their accusation that the attorney and a former judge on the case were gay activists....

