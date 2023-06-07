General Motors Can't Overturn Class Cert. In Fuel Pump Suit

By Gina Kim (June 7, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused Tuesday to reconsider his certification of drivers who sued General Motors over allegedly defective fuel pumps, rejecting the company's argument he deprived it of its right to assert arbitration as an affirmative defense, as GM chose to "sleep on that right for years."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS