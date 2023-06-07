EU Backs Spain To Block Arbitral Awards Totaling €332M

By Caleb Symons (June 7, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- European authorities want the D.C. Circuit to stop two clean energy investors from having Spain satisfy a pair of arbitral judgments totaling €332 million, or $355 million, warning that the enforcement push could have "destabilizing consequences" for the entire continent....

