Dua Lipa Levitates Out Of 'Future Nostalgia' Copyright Row

By Jasmin Boyce (June 7, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed to dismiss a copyright suit lodged against Grammy-award-winning singer Dua Lipa and Warner Records over a song on her 2020 album "Future Nostalgia," finding that a reggae band failed to show how Lipa or her songwriters had access to its purportedly imitated work....

