Dallas Property Owner Fights Developer's SEC Escape Gambit

By Brent Godwin (June 7, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Dallas property joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday in asking the Fifth Circuit not to grant a stay of receivership proceedings in a case against a real estate developer accused of raising $26 million from foreign investors by inflating property values, saying he is purposely delaying proceedings....

