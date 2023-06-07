Construction Firm Gets Win In Iraq Central Bank Dispute

By Ali Sullivan (June 7, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has ordered Iraq's Central Bank to pay Emirati construction management and engineering consulting firm Cardno ME more than $10.2 million over a dispute stemming from the construction of new bank headquarters that Cardno says led to the wrongful imprisonment of two company employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS