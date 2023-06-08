MiMedx Execs To Pay SEC Nearly $2M To End Fraud Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 8, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Two convicted former executives of skin graft biotechnology company MiMedx have agreed to pay nearly $2 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims they played a role in orchestrating a "pervasive, long-running fraud" that saw the company strike backroom deals with distributors to misstate millions of dollars of revenue in its public filings....

