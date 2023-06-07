Ex-Insys CEO Says Legal Fee Clawback Unsupported In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (June 7, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of drugmaker Insys Therapeutics told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that he shouldn't have to return $6 million in legal fees the company advanced to him for criminal defense costs because he was partially successful in his defense, despite a conviction that came with jail time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS