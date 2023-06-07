Miss. County Contract Isn't Void, Law Firm Tells 5th Circ.

By Lauren Castle (June 7, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- County supervisors can't fire a Mississippi law firm before a contract is up, the firm told a Fifth Circuit panel Wednesday in a fight over whether outgoing board members forced newly elected ones into an unwanted yearlong deal for Hinds County's legal advice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS