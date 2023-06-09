Fla. Court Says Tribe Not Entitled To Higher Atty Fee Award

By Caleb Symons (June 9, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida can recoup only $30,000 in attorney fees following a bitter dispute with its former outside counsel, a state appeals court has affirmed, marking a possible end to litigation that was deemed "inexcusable" by a former Miami judge....

