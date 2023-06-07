US Gov't Warns Of Hackers Breaching File Transfer Tool

By Ben Kochman (June 7, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A notorious ransomware gang that has breached the networks of 8,000 organizations around the globe is targeting a popular file transfer tool in an active hacking campaign that resembles a 2021 cybercrime spree, which led to breaches at major multinational law firms, U.S. cybersecurity officials said on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS