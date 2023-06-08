VoIP-Pal, Google Agree To End Call-Routing IP Fight In Calif.

By Gina Kim (June 8, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday signed off on a notice by VoIP-Pal and Google that announced they've agreed to dismiss a wireless patent infringement dispute without awaiting his decision on Google's challenge to VoIP's asserted patent as being "well-known call-routing practices using conventional computer components."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS